Public NoticesView and Buy PhotosJobsPersonal Announcements
tindle newspapers crest Bordon Herald Newspaper
more
News
Sports
Connect Our Papers
Information Services
Featured News
More News

Most Read News

Death crash driver jailed for three years
A MAN from Farnham believed to have been blowing up balloons at the wheel of his van just seconds be...
Bob, 108, is the UK’s oldest man
ADMITTING it was “extraordinary” and something he never expected to happen, at 108 Robert (Bob) Weig...
Weydon joins elite group
WEYDON School in Farnham has joined an exclusive group of just 46 state secondary schools in the UK ...
Man arrested after Co-op incident
A MAN was arrested after threatening staff at the Co-op in Wrecclesham with a ‘catapult’ on Saturday...
Catch Santa on his sleigh route
SANTA and his sleigh will return to the streets of Farnham this Christmas thanks to the efforts of a...
Latest Sport
Haslemere RFC call up all hands

Haslemere RFC call up all hands

HASLEMERE, apart from being weighted down by turkey and mince pies, were also depleted for the annual Christmas match against Midhurst, played in front of the Ruins at Cowdray Park. Nevertheless, it was a hard-hitting and entertaining match for the large crowd. Midhurst used their numerical advantage to run in six tries to Haslemere’s three.

in Rugby 0

More Sport

Most Read Sport

‘Greatest challenge ahead’ says Farnham's Rachel Morris
RACHEL Morris, Farnham’s very own double-Paralympic champion, has spoken of how her ‘greatest ever c...
Chelsea U23s claim prize scalp
CHELSEA U23s kicked off their Premier League International Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over the the ...
Winchester await as A&F see off Alton
ALDERSHOT & FARNHAM LADIES 4, ALTON LADIES 1

ALDERSHOT & Farnham kept pace with Winches...

Prop’s winning try so apt for Farnham
FARNHAM 23, OLD CRANLEIGHANS 20

THIS top-of-the-table clash lived up to all expectatio...

Lucy Edgar, Damon Culley honoured at the Surrey Sports Awards
FRENSHAM Sailability coach Lucy Edgar and Beacon Hill Juniors FC chairman Damon Culley have been cro...