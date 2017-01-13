Public NoticesView and Buy PhotosJobsPersonal Announcements
Inclosure boundary blunder

EAST Hampshire District Council has been ordered to remove new fencing and associated works at the Bordon Inclosure after it emerged it was built without planning consent.

Farnham man identified as author of Trump dossier
A FARNHAM man has ‘gone into hiding’ after being identified as the author of an explosive dossier co...
Tributes paid to teenager
A FORMER All Hallows Catholic School student has tragically died after a train accident in Paris.
Pedestrian plans to be unveiled in new year
LONG-awaited plans for a “£5 to £10 million” overhaul of Farnham town centre’s congested road networ...
Pensioner has faith in human goodness restored
A PENSIONER has thanked the Farnham community for ‘restoring her faith’ after she was handed an enve...
Snow now 'likely', says Met Office
THE Met Office has upgraded a weather warning, with the prospect of snow in Surrey and Hampshire thi...
Farnham Runners out in force for Southern League race
FARNHAM Runners had a big turn-out of 44 for the Southern Cross-Country League race at Lord Wandswor...
Arrival of winger is a boost for Aldershot
ALDERSHOT Town have signed winger Jonny Giles on loan from Oxford United.

The 22-year-old, fro...

Gallagher's late strike completes the double for Shots
WOKING 1, ALDERSHOT TOWN 2 HAVING outplayed Woking in thrilling style on Boxing Day, Aldershot c...
Haslemere Border dominant in Hart’s mudbath
HASLEMERE Border Athletic Club produced the men’s winner and ladies’ runner-up in the fourth race of...
Red card spells the end for unlucky Alton
BAFFINS MILTON ROVERS 3, ALTON 1

ALTON’S six-match winning run was ended by a strong a...